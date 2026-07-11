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Sat 11th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar draw against Malta to finish unbeaten in group matches

By Stephen Ignacio
11th July 2026

Gibraltar men’s senior national hockey team secured a crucial point against Malta on Saturday to finish top of the group table as they awaited the outcome of the final group match between Greece and Finland.
With seven points to their name, Gibraltar are guaranteed to finish top of the table. The only remaining question is who they will face in Sunday’s promotion final. Even if Finland were to beat Greece, they would only add three points to their tally, leaving them second in the group.
This would see Gibraltar face Lithuania in Sunday’s final.
It was far from an easy match for Gibraltar, who produced a dramatic comeback to secure a valuable draw.
Having already beaten both Finland and Greece, Gibraltar found themselves trailing against Malta after goals in the 22nd and 29th minutes left them with a mountain to climb going into the half-time break.
Gibraltar had to wait until the final quarter before Craig Bossano-Anes reduced the deficit after 48 minutes of play.
Jack Cox then struck four minutes later from a penalty corner to earn Gibraltar a crucial point, with the unbeaten side completing the group stage without suffering defeat.

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