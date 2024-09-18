Bronze Medal for RGP staff member

A Royal Gibraltar Police civilian staff member Gianni Ochello, a member of the Special Olympics Gibraltar cycling team, is celebrating after winning a bronze medal in a European cycling competition in Belgium at the weekend.

He finished a 5km Road Race on Sunday in a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds.

The 22-year-old, who works as an assistant in the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Stores Department, and this was his first competitive race in cycling.

The competition was organised by the Union Européenne de Cyclisme and saw around 50 Special Olympic Athletes from across Europe compete in the Road European Championships in Limburg, Flanders.

“I was both emotional and happy to get the bronze medal,” said Mr Ochello.

Commissioner Richard Ullger, added: “I would like to congratulate Gianni for his superb achievement on Sunday. Well done from everyone here at the Royal Gibraltar Police.”