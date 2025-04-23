Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Apr, 2025

Bronze qualifying adventurous journey

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2025

Yes, you have seen these before, but it’s another one, that’s why we are always looking for adult volunteers to help out. This weekend, 26th and 27th April, is yet another busy one for Award participants and leaders.

A group of 16 participants from the Open Award Centre who are undertaking their Bronze Award travel to Spain to undertake the qualifying venture for the Adventurous Journey Section of their Bronze Award programmes.

They will be travelling to the area of Jimena de la Frontera where, over the two days, they will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking 24km in the area. The participants will be self-sufficient during the venture, carrying all their equipment, food and tents, and will be spending the night under canvas.

The participants, whose ages range from 14 to 16, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Experienced leaders from the Open Award Centre will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. In addition, an Accredited Assessor from the national Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants this weekend and in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, So, get involved. You will not regret it!

