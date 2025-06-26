Brooklyn Messengers claim league title

The Gibraltar Ten-Pin bowling season came to a close with Brooklyn Messengers coming away with the title in the A League.

A closely fought season saw Lightning Strikes taking the runner-up spot with Wigs finishing in third place.

The winners in the B League were Kingpins, with Split Personalities managing to just claw their way into the runner-up place on total pinfall over Rock N Rollers, who finished third.

In the individual standings, Michael Wood is classified as the top bowler, with Jamie Hickey as the runner-up. Luisi Marin, while coming at the top of the table, did not meet the minimum total games required (1/3rd of the total) to qualify for the position.

Players now take a break for the summer with the league expected to restart once again sometime after September.