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Wed 29th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar U17 faced 7-0 defeat at hands of Moldova

By Stephen Ignacio
29th April 2026

Gibraltar’s UEFA Under-17 European Qualifiers campaign in League B Group B4 ended with a third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 7-0 by Moldova at Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau.
Moldova took control early in the match, opening the scoring in the 14th minute through Maxim Ciuchin following a corner. Just two minutes later, Nicolae Ceaciru doubled the lead after an assist from Artiom Afteni, setting the tone for a dominant first-half performance. Ceaciru added his second in the 37th minute, assisted by Negru, before Marius-Nicolae Rosioru made it 4-0 in the 41st minute.
Gibraltar struggled to contain Moldova’s attacking pressure, although goalkeeper Ribeiro Lane produced several saves to limit further damage before the break. Niall Garratt was booked late in the first half as Moldova continued to press.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Ceaciru completing his hat-trick in the 48th minute from another Ciuchin assist. Despite occasional efforts from Gibraltar, including a shot from Smith that was saved, Moldova remained firmly in control. Toma Turetchi added a sixth goal in the 68th minute.
Gibraltar made several substitutions in an attempt to respond, but Moldova continued to create chances, hitting the woodwork and forcing additional saves. In stoppage time, Ceaciru scored his fourth goal of the match in the 97th minute, again assisted by Ciuchin, to complete the 7-0 scoreline.
The result confirms Gibraltar’s third defeat in as many matches in the group.

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