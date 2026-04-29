Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar will face Malta in a six-match T20 International series

By Stephen Ignacio
29th April 2026

Gibraltar Cricket has announced that Gibraltar will face Malta in a six-match T20 International series scheduled to take place from May 7–9, 2026.
In a statement, Gibraltar Cricket described the series as “a huge opportunity for both sides to fine-tune preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers.” The announcement highlighted the importance of the fixtures in the build-up to the next stage of international competition.
According to the governing body, Malta will travel to Cyprus for Qualifier A, which is set to be held from May 16–23, 2026. Meanwhile, Gibraltar will head to Denmark for Qualifier B, scheduled between July 8–15, 2026.
Gibraltar Cricket emphasised the intensity of the upcoming series, noting that it will feature “three days, six games, high intensity cricket,” as both teams look to maximise their preparations.
The statement added that the matches will focus on “building momentum, sharpening skills, and putting plans into action” ahead of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The series is expected to provide valuable competitive action for both squads as they aim to be fully prepared for their respective qualifying tournaments later in the year.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents protest outside No.6 as relocation plans near completion

Mon 27th Apr, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Recognition, Recognition, Recognition

Mon 27th Apr, 2026

Features

Review: Grease - the School Edition, staged by Prior Park

Tue 28th Apr, 2026

Features

Grandparents take on 4 million steps for Mabel in charity walk to Gibraltar

Sun 26th Apr, 2026

Local News

DPC allows trial for nighttime Eastside marine works

Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar FA will "take any action deemed appropriate" following controversy over match commentary

29th April 2026

Sports
Gibraltar U17 faced 7-0 defeat at hands of Moldova

29th April 2026

Sports
Medal Success and Strong Team Spirit for Special Olympics Gibraltar in Liechtenstein

29th April 2026

Sports
More clubs join voice of support for referee as pressure increases for action

29th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026