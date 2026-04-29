Gibraltar Cricket has announced that Gibraltar will face Malta in a six-match T20 International series scheduled to take place from May 7–9, 2026.

In a statement, Gibraltar Cricket described the series as “a huge opportunity for both sides to fine-tune preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers.” The announcement highlighted the importance of the fixtures in the build-up to the next stage of international competition.

According to the governing body, Malta will travel to Cyprus for Qualifier A, which is set to be held from May 16–23, 2026. Meanwhile, Gibraltar will head to Denmark for Qualifier B, scheduled between July 8–15, 2026.

Gibraltar Cricket emphasised the intensity of the upcoming series, noting that it will feature “three days, six games, high intensity cricket,” as both teams look to maximise their preparations.

The statement added that the matches will focus on “building momentum, sharpening skills, and putting plans into action” ahead of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The series is expected to provide valuable competitive action for both squads as they aim to be fully prepared for their respective qualifying tournaments later in the year.