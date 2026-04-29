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Wed 29th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar FA will "take any action deemed appropriate" following controversy over match commentary

By Stephen Ignacio
29th April 2026

The Gibraltar FA have expressed their support for their referees and state that they will "take any action deemed appropriate" as they review the commentary during the Mons Calpe versus Europa Gibraltar Football League match streamed on Gibraltar FA Tv by its broadcast partners Catrino TV. Since the broadcast four clubs having joined the Gibraltar Referee Association in calling for action over comments made against the referee and Gibraltar Football League.
In a statement issued this Wednesday afternoon the Gibraltar FA said that it "notes with serious concern the comments made during the live broadcast of the Gibraltar Football League fixture between Europa FC and Mons Calpe SC on 25 April 2026.
"The integrity and independence of match officials is fundamental to the game. Public commentary suggesting bias, particularly in a live broadcast environment, is irresponsible and risks undermining confidence in Gibraltar football.
"The GFA maintains full confidence in its refereeing structures and in the professionalism and independence of its match officials.
"The Association is reviewing the matter in line with its regulations and the contractual obligations governing its broadcast partner, Catrino TV, and will take any action deemed appropriate.
"All stakeholders, including clubs, media partners, and commentators, are reminded of their responsibility to uphold the standards, integrity, and reputation of the game.
"The GFA remains committed to ensuring that Gibraltar football is conducted in an environment of respect, professionalism, and accountability."

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