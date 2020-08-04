Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Brussels dismisses calls for Brexit deal to be rewritten

By Press Association
4th August 2020

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

The European Commission has rejected calls for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to be rewritten after senior Tories complained it could leave the UK liable for £160 billion of unpaid loans.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the deal means we are “hooked into the EU’s loan book”.

But Brussels said the commitments made in the Withdrawal Agreement – the divorce deal signed by Boris Johnson and the 27 EU members – are reasonable and will stand.

Sir Iain claimed that the UK’s liabilities go far beyond the £39 billion divorce deal – although the full scale of the financial implications will depend on defaults on loans made available through the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Financial Stability Mechanism.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement is a “firm document” which is not going to be rewritten.

He said: “I think it’s very clear that we are not going to get into a debate with British politicians on liabilities or any other of the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement."

“The Withdrawal Agreement is there, it is now a firm document that has been accepted by both parties and it is the basis on which both sides are acting."

“In this document it is clear that that the United Kingdom has taken a certain number of completely normal legal commitments when it comes to its share of liabilities related to loans that would have been given by the EIB whilst the UK was still a member of the European Union.”

He added: “What we can say is that the Withdrawal Agreement stands, that in it the United Kingdom has taken a certain number of perfectly reasonable commitments related to the time when it was still a member of the European Union relating to its share of liabilities on loans given out by the EIB, and we have nothing further to comment on this.”

Sir Iain claimed that the EU “want our money and they want to stop us being a competitor” and the Withdrawal Agreement “sadly helps them”.

He said the Withdrawal Agreement “costs too much”, “denies us true national independence” and “has to go”.

“Now Britain faces a £160 billion EU loans bill after Brexit,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator with the UK, stepped up his calls for Europeans to prepare for the end of the transition period at the end of the year.

“Changes are inevitable, with or without agreement on the new partnership,” he said.

“Companies and citizens must get ready.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib experiences hottest day in five years

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spain ‘very aggressively’ lobbied US congressmen over Gib support, report says

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Features

A splash of colour for vibrant GAMPA

Mon 3rd Aug, 2020

Local News

Poll points to support for compulsory masks in shops

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Businesses voice concerns about leaving EU with no trade deal, UK study suggests

31st July 2020

Brexit
Giant post-Brexit ‘lorry park’ would be ‘bad news’ for UK business, Labour says

30th July 2020

Brexit
UK and EU negotiators send mixed messages over trade deal prospects

24th July 2020

Brexit
Impact of Russian media and ‘troll’ accounts on Brexit vote ‘not fully assessed’

21st July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020