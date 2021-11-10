Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Brussels says Gib treaty should facilitate cooperation on marine pollution in bay

Brian Reyes

By Brian Reyes
10th November 2021

Negotiations on a treaty for the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc will aim to facilitate cooperation on the prevention and management of oil spills and marine pollution in the Bay of Gibraltar, the European Commission has said. The Commission made the statement in a response to the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions, which sought...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mark Montovio wins overall prize in Poetry Competition

10th November 2021

Features
Changing times and Gibraltarian identity discussed in Literature Week talk

9th November 2021

Sports
“All we want is respect”- athletics starts to speak out

9th November 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe takes lead in Futsal first division

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021