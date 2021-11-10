Brussels says Gib treaty should facilitate cooperation on marine pollution in bay
Negotiations on a treaty for the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc will aim to facilitate cooperation on the prevention and management of oil spills and marine pollution in the Bay of Gibraltar, the European Commission has said. The Commission made the statement in a response to the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions, which sought...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here