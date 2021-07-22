Brussels urged to rethink draft mandate and become ‘partner, not a hindrance’ to treaty talks
Publication of the European Commission’s draft mandate for negotiations on a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar earlier this week triggered a process of technical discussions in Brussels that will last until after the summer, and which could yet lead to changes in the document. Commission officials will meet this month and in September with representatives from...
