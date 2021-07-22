Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Brussels urged to rethink draft mandate and become ‘partner, not a hindrance’ to treaty talks

Gibraltar, the UK and Spain remain committed to a treaty that guarantees post-Brexit border fluidity and is acceptable to all sides. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
22nd July 2021

Publication of the European Commission’s draft mandate for negotiations on a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar earlier this week triggered a process of technical discussions in Brussels that will last until after the summer, and which could yet lead to changes in the document. Commission officials will meet this month and in September with representatives from...

