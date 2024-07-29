Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bruzon attends 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers meeting

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2024

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, attended the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers meeting in Paris, France, last Thursday, to discuss a range of topics relating to sport.  

The theme was ‘Building Inclusive and Resilient Societies through Sport’ and was hosted by the Canadian government represented by the Minister for Sport and Physical Activity, Carla Qualtrough.  

Accompanied by the GSLA’s CEO Reagan Lima, Mr Bruzon met with colleagues from the Commonwealth, discussing matters of mutual interest in relation to sport, physical activity and other related issues.  

The meetings, usually held on the eve of the Olympic Games in the host city of the Olympiad, not only bring together ministers from the entirety of the Commonwealth, representing 2.7 billion people worldwide but, on this occasion, the floor was also addressed by the French Minister for Sport, Amelie Oudea Castera.  

Mr Bruzon also made contact with Chris Jenkins, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation.  

The future of the Commonwealth Games was also discussed, which was of relevance given that one of the agenda items was ‘Resetting the Commonwealth Games of the future’.  

Mr Bruzon said: “In the same way that I expect registered associations who are full members of their internal governing bodies to be active participants not only in competitions but in AGMs and Executive meetings, it was important that I attended the meetings in Paris.” 

“Gibraltar is and will continue to be an active member of both the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Games, and His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s representation at these occasions is crucial to reaffirm this commitment.” 

Most Read

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Local News

Loss of multilingualism detrimental to youngsters and local identity on the Rock, expert warns

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Brexit

Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Sports

Spanish Footballers’ Association says UEFA disciplinary over Gibraltar chants is ‘intolerable attack on freedom of expression’

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Local News

UEFA takes disciplinary action against Spanish players over Gibraltar chants

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tanker reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel asks to stop in Gib, amid mounting outcry

29th July 2024

Local News
Museum to host lecture by world renowned author Bill Bryson

29th July 2024

Local News
Ministry of Housing launches Facebook page with General Lifts

29th July 2024

Local News
Govt publishes property tax Bill

29th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024