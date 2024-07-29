Bruzon attends 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers meeting

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, attended the 11th Commonwealth Sports Ministers meeting in Paris, France, last Thursday, to discuss a range of topics relating to sport.

The theme was ‘Building Inclusive and Resilient Societies through Sport’ and was hosted by the Canadian government represented by the Minister for Sport and Physical Activity, Carla Qualtrough.

Accompanied by the GSLA’s CEO Reagan Lima, Mr Bruzon met with colleagues from the Commonwealth, discussing matters of mutual interest in relation to sport, physical activity and other related issues.

The meetings, usually held on the eve of the Olympic Games in the host city of the Olympiad, not only bring together ministers from the entirety of the Commonwealth, representing 2.7 billion people worldwide but, on this occasion, the floor was also addressed by the French Minister for Sport, Amelie Oudea Castera.

Mr Bruzon also made contact with Chris Jenkins, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The future of the Commonwealth Games was also discussed, which was of relevance given that one of the agenda items was ‘Resetting the Commonwealth Games of the future’.

Mr Bruzon said: “In the same way that I expect registered associations who are full members of their internal governing bodies to be active participants not only in competitions but in AGMs and Executive meetings, it was important that I attended the meetings in Paris.”

“Gibraltar is and will continue to be an active member of both the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Games, and His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s representation at these occasions is crucial to reaffirm this commitment.”