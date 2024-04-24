Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bruzon congratulates Gibraltar women’s national cricket team

Neil Wilson image – Rough & Ready Media, Neil Wilson, Black and Burst Photography

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2024

The Gibraltar Women’s National Cricket Team took on their counterparts from Estonia and won in a three match series held last weekend at the Europa Sports Complex.

It was the squad’s first ever participation in International T20 matches following their T10 games early last year.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, congratulated the squad and coaches for their three consecutive victories.

“Following on from their success last year, the Women’s National Team completed three comprehensive and convincing wins against a strong Estonian side,” he said.

“It is another important milestone in the development of women’s cricket on the Rock. Their continued progress will hopefully provide a platform for more girls to take up the sport. Well done.”

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Police resume Parkes search in Trafalgar Cemetery

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Orfila holds second meeting on new rent and repair scheme

24th April 2024

Local News
GHA announce annual skin cancer screening day

24th April 2024

Local News
Marham Bulls RFC visit Gib

24th April 2024

Local News
Corpus Christi celebrations

24th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024