Bruzon congratulates Gibraltar women’s national cricket team

The Gibraltar Women’s National Cricket Team took on their counterparts from Estonia and won in a three match series held last weekend at the Europa Sports Complex.

It was the squad’s first ever participation in International T20 matches following their T10 games early last year.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, congratulated the squad and coaches for their three consecutive victories.

“Following on from their success last year, the Women’s National Team completed three comprehensive and convincing wins against a strong Estonian side,” he said.

“It is another important milestone in the development of women’s cricket on the Rock. Their continued progress will hopefully provide a platform for more girls to take up the sport. Well done.”