Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Bruzon highlights treaty’s sporting opportunities 

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2026

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said the treaty would open new opportunities for Gibraltar’s sporting community and bolster its ability to host international events. 

To illustrate that message, Mr Bruzon focused on what he said would be the practical consequences of a no negotiated outcome, particularly for sport.  

He said hundreds of people travel into Spain every week for training, competitions and leisure activities, and warned that the introduction of the EU’s Entry/Exit System and a 90-days-in-180 limitation would disrupt regular participation.  

He cited football as an example, saying many young players train and compete across the border each week and that restrictions would affect athlete development and place additional pressures on families, including parents managing travel.  

He also highlighted padel, saying large numbers of local players cross regularly to play and would similarly be affected.  

In contrast, Mr Bruzon said the treaty would change Gibraltar’s “practical reality” by removing physical barriers to the movement of people between Gibraltar and the Schengen area.  

He said streamlined border arrangements and fluid movement would allow athletes, teams and supporters to travel for competitions, training and fixtures without restrictions, while also making access simpler and more predictable for visiting teams.  

He argued this would strengthen Gibraltar’s ability to host events, build partnerships across Europe and support youth development.  

He also pointed to workforce and resilience issues within his portfolio. 

Mr Bruzon said provisions on frontier workers and social security coordination would provide certainty and legal clarity for the thousands who cross daily, benefiting workers while giving defined frameworks for employers and trade unions, reducing uncertainty and supporting stability. 

He added that the treaty would enhance civil contingencies through structured cooperation, dialogue and information-sharing mechanisms, describing this cooperation as “essential to resilience”. 

He said the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service would benefit from stronger cross-border cooperation and preparedness for major incidents, emphasising that communication and mutual support save lives. 

