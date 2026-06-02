Leading human evolution researchers to meet in Gibraltar for Calpe ’26 Conference

Leading researchers in human evolution will meet in Gibraltar in September for the 30th Calpe Conference, organised by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The conference will focus on the latest research into Neanderthals, including developments in genetics and behavioural ecology that are changing understanding of their lives.

Gibraltar has played a role in this research through work carried out at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the site’s inscription on the World Heritage List and the centenary of the discovery of the Gibraltar 2 Neanderthal at Devil’s Tower Cave.

The four-year-old Neanderthal became popularly known as Flint after a forensic reconstruction was exhibited at the Gibraltar National Museum in 2016 alongside the Gibraltar 1 Neanderthal from Forbes’ Quarry.

A new image of Flint has now been commissioned by the museum and produced by internationally recognised palaeoartist Mauricio Antón.

The image, which features on the conference poster and programme, was revealed at the museum ahead of its Open Day on May 15.

The conference programme will bring together representatives from 50 academic institutions across 14 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Ireland, Israel, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The conference will take place at the University of Gibraltar from September 2 to 5.

Registration is free for local residents and is available at https://www.gibmuseum.gi/news/calpe-2026.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Gibraltar National Museum continues to make its own unique contribution to our global understanding of human evolution. Its research is recognised internationally and has helped place Gibraltar at the centre of important discoveries about our Neanderthal past. We are proud to welcome so many leading scientists to Gibraltar once again for what promises to be an outstanding 10th anniversary Calpe Conference.”