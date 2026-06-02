Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Leading human evolution researchers to meet in Gibraltar for Calpe ’26 Conference

An image of Neanderthal child Flint based on a forensic reconstruction by paleoartist Mauricio Anton of a skull found in Devil’s Tower Cave in 1926.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd June 2026

Leading researchers in human evolution will meet in Gibraltar in September for the 30th Calpe Conference, organised by the Gibraltar National Museum.

The conference will focus on the latest research into Neanderthals, including developments in genetics and behavioural ecology that are changing understanding of their lives.

Gibraltar has played a role in this research through work carried out at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the site’s inscription on the World Heritage List and the centenary of the discovery of the Gibraltar 2 Neanderthal at Devil’s Tower Cave.

The four-year-old Neanderthal became popularly known as Flint after a forensic reconstruction was exhibited at the Gibraltar National Museum in 2016 alongside the Gibraltar 1 Neanderthal from Forbes’ Quarry.

A new image of Flint has now been commissioned by the museum and produced by internationally recognised palaeoartist Mauricio Antón.

The image, which features on the conference poster and programme, was revealed at the museum ahead of its Open Day on May 15.

The conference programme will bring together representatives from 50 academic institutions across 14 countries: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Ireland, Israel, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The conference will take place at the University of Gibraltar from September 2 to 5.

Registration is free for local residents and is available at https://www.gibmuseum.gi/news/calpe-2026.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Gibraltar National Museum continues to make its own unique contribution to our global understanding of human evolution. Its research is recognised internationally and has helped place Gibraltar at the centre of important discoveries about our Neanderthal past. We are proud to welcome so many leading scientists to Gibraltar once again for what promises to be an outstanding 10th anniversary Calpe Conference.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Local News

Rock’s new CBF set to take up post in late June 

Mon 1st Jun, 2026

Local News

Trial starts of former teacher accused of sexual offences against children 

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Local News

City Under Siege Exhibition reopens after restoration works

Mon 1st Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Peter J Isola Foundation donates vehicle to Children’s Residential Services

2nd June 2026

Local News
Young people invited to share views in new free-time survey

2nd June 2026

Local News
GCS announces Literary Festival speakers including bestselling novelist

2nd June 2026

Local News
Environmental Agency completes city centre rodent-control treatment cycle

2nd June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026