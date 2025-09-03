Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bruzon in St Helena for Commonwealth observer mission

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2025

The Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, is in St Helena as part of an international observer mission for the island’s general elections, which are taking place today.

The mission, organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, brings together seven parliamentarians and experts from across the Commonwealth to observe and assess the electoral process.

Mr Bruzon said: “It is an honour to be selected by the CPA as one of a seven-person team. St Helena is the second most remote island in the world and for the CPA to select a member from Gibraltar to represent them is truly incredible.”

The observer mission will work with local authorities and civil society representatives to ensure transparency, fairness and democratic integrity in the elections.

St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean, is noted for its geographic isolation and unique history, making the election a significant moment for its community.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to Mr Bruzon as the Minister for Justice, trade and Industry. The article has been corrected.

