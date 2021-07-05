Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Budding detectives learn the ropes with CSI team

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2021

Budding detectives swapped the classroom for the RGP’s Crime Scene Investigation department during their work experience this month.

Four year 11 students at Prior Park School spent a week accompanying officers on a range of jobs including burglaries and the recovery of fuel containers.

The students got a feeling as to how the Crime Scene Investigation department works and learned how to dust for fingerprints and how to recover shoe imprints left behind at crime scenes.

Crime Scene Manager, Detective Constable Steve Palmer, said “We hope they got an insight into the exciting world of the CSI department and how our detectives help solve crimes.”

“It was certainly an interesting week for them,” he added.

