Building local resilience for extreme weather emergencies

By Joe Bishop

Extreme weather events are increasingly becoming part of the lived experience of many communities around the world. What was once described as a “one-in-a-lifetime” event traditionally understood as something that might occur only once every 50 to 100 years is now being observed with greater frequency and intensity. Gibraltar, like many regions, has recently experienced the effects of these changing patterns.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has highlighted the interconnected global challenges of climate change, conflict, and pandemics, emphasising the importance of preparedness and resilience at all levels of society. In this broader global context, it is both timely and constructive to reflect on how local systems can continue to evolve to meet emerging challenges.

LEARNING FROM RECENT WEATHER EVENTS

Recent weather conditions across Gibraltar and the surrounding Campo area, including torrential rainfall, strong storms and gale-force winds, resulted in advisories and severe weather warnings being issued. Such events provide an opportunity to assess how well existing systems, infrastructure and communication frameworks support public safety and coordinated response.

Significant progress has been made over the years in preventive maintenance of drainage infrastructure in Gibraltar, particularly in areas previously prone to flooding. However, flooding represents only one of the potential impacts of extreme weather. Heavy rainfall can also contribute to landslides, rockfalls, transport disruption, dangerous structures and impacts on schools, healthcare facilities and other critical infrastructure. Even relatively shallow, fast-moving water can pose safety risks, underlining the importance of early awareness and clear guidance.

THE ROLE OF EMERGENCY EXERCISES

Gibraltar’s emergency services and decision-makers regularly undertake Desktop Exercises (DTXs) to strengthen inter-agency coordination and operational readiness. These exercises are valuable tools for testing procedures, clarifying roles, and refining response mechanisms.

As preparedness frameworks continue to develop, there is scope to further integrate public-facing elements into such exercises. The general public plays a central role in any emergency situation, and effective preparedness depends not only on institutional coordination but also on clear communication, shared understanding and community engagement. Incorporating structured risk communication components into exercises can help assess public awareness, refine messaging, and strengthen trust.

PUBLIC RESILIENCE AND COMMUNICATION

Clear, timely and accessible communication is one of the most important tools in emergency preparedness. Effective public messaging should inform and guide without causing unnecessary alarm, using straightforward language and inclusive formats that reach vulnerable groups, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and non-native speakers.

Advisories and warnings are most effective when they provide both clarity and actionable guidance. During rapidly evolving situations, consistent messaging reduces uncertainty and supports informed decision-making. Structured communication protocols, supported by training and evaluation, can help ensure that guidance is interpreted consistently across the community.

One approach that has proven effective in many jurisdictions is the adoption of a scalable, colour-coded alert framework, for example, a five-level system ranging from normal conditions to extreme alerts. When accompanied by clear explanations of recommended actions at each level, such systems can promote understanding and reduce ambiguity. Supplementary materials, such as guidance booklets or a single point digital resource, can further reinforce preparedness across the population.

COORDINATED PUBLIC ALERTS

During recent weather events, information was disseminated by various authorities and service providers, including Government departments, healthcare services, law enforcement and utilities. While each played an important role, best practice in risk communication often favours a coordinated, centralised communication point (i.e. the Civil Contingencies Risk Communication Cell) to consolidate and disseminate standardise public messaging.

A unified approach where relevant agencies contribute information to a single communication cell can enhance consistency, improve clarity, and strengthen public confidence. Disseminating messages in multiple languages and incorporating visual formats can further broaden accessibility and comprehension. In emergencies one cannot ask the public to use their “discretion”, this sends a vague message as the public interpret risks differently, underestimate or overestimate the danger and follows inconsistent safety behaviors

Digital messaging platforms such as WhatsApp can complement official communication channels, but they should not replace dedicated emergency alert systems. Many countries (the UK system of Emergency Alerts has been in operation since 2023 and in Europe the EU-Alert since 2012) now rely on Cell Broadcast technology as part of their modern emergency warning frameworks, and Gibraltar should be no different. Introducing Cell Broadcast alerts through the local mobile network Gibtelecom. This would allow urgent public safety messages to reach people instantly wherever they are on the Rock. Unlike apps or SMS, Cell Broadcast sends notifications directly to compatible phones within a defined area, even during periods of heavy network use and without the need for sign ups or downloads.

The technology is already in place, and by enabling Cell Broadcast across its network and working closely with emergency authorities, Gibtelecom could help establish a fast, reliable and trusted alert channel for Gibraltar, protecting not only residents but also cross-border workers, tourists and visitors an important factor given Gibraltar’s daily frontier flows and visitor economy. We have already seen this in practice, during recent severe storms in Spain, Gibraltar mobile users across the border received emergency alerts from Spanish providers, showing how broadcast systems protect everyone present in the affected area.

LOOKING AHEAD

As weather patterns evolve, preparedness must evolve alongside them. Gibraltar has demonstrated commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing inter-agency coordination and responding to recent challenges. Continued reflection, consultation and incremental improvements in communication and community engagement can further enhance resilience.

By building on existing strengths and adopting recognised best practices in risk communication and emergency alerting, Gibraltar can continue to foster a culture of preparedness, one that supports public safety, protects critical services, and reinforces community confidence in the face of changing environmental conditions.

Joe Bishop is a Crisis and Emergency Management Consultant.