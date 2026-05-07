Building on a remarkable legacy at Cancer Relief

By Fabian Vinet, Chairman, Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Taking on the role of Chair of Cancer Relief Gibraltar is both a profound privilege and a serious responsibility. It is a moment that invites reflection: on the extraordinary leadership that has brought the charity to where it is today and on the vital work that lies ahead for the Board of Trustees and everyone involved with Cancer Relief, all of whom care deeply about supporting people affected by cancer in our community.

First and foremost, this is a time to pay tribute to Marisa Desoiza, who steps down as Chair after more than twenty-two years of dedicated, exceptional and transformative service. Her name has become synonymous with Cancer Relief, and vice versa, and so the outpouring of gratitude that followed the announcement of her stepping down was as predictable as it was deserved. Indeed, I am convinced that few individuals can claim to have shaped a charitable organisation as deeply or as lastingly as Marisa has shaped Cancer Relief.

When Marisa took on the role, we were a much smaller organisation, operating from the Lady Williams Centre on Devil’s Tower Road and supporting a limited number of individuals. Under her stewardship, the charity underwent a period of sustained growth and transformation, evolving into one of Gibraltar’s largest and most respected charities, now supporting around 500 individuals each year, including patients and their families as well as carers. That growth did not happen by chance. It was the result of long-term vision, tireless advocacy and a deep belief in the importance of compassionate, community-based care.

Among the key milestones of Marisa’s tenure were the move to our wonderful, warm and inviting premises on South Barrack Road and the appointment of Gráinne McKenna as Chief Executive, developments that enabled a significant expansion of both clinical and holistic services delivered by the charity. In parallel, the securing of a Government grant funding for the Hospice Outreach Service strengthened Cancer Relief’s ability to work in partnership with the Gibraltar Health Authority to develop palliative and hospice care provision within the community. This has now become a cornerstone of our work.

Equally important has been Marisa’s unwavering recognition of our devoted and hardworking staff, our amazing volunteers, trustees that are passionate about their roles behind the scenes, and partners and supporters – individuals, corporates and public bodies - whose dedication and generosity form the backbone of Cancer Relief Gibraltar. As proud and honoured and humbled as I am to have been asked to take on the role of Chair, my preference would always have been for Marisa to continue to lead the charity. I am delighted, therefore, that the overall composition of the Board remains unchanged and that Marisa has agreed to continue to serve as Trustee, her experience and insight remaining part of the charity’s governance.

As I step into this role, my message is very much one of continuity as well as optimism. Cancer Relief’s sole purpose is to serve our community, and that mission remains unchanged. The charity provides a wide range of nursing, holistic and palliative care services, delivered both at the Cancer Relief Centre and within the community, to anyone affected by cancer. These services extend not only to patients but also to their families, friends and carers, recognising that cancer affects entire households and beyond.

While certain milestones have shaped our progress, the overall growth of our services has been organic. I have no doubt that, wherever possible, that evolution and expansion will continue.

In tandem, I want to see even greater emphasis in ensuring that the community is fully aware of the breadth of support available. Cancer Relief offers specialist nursing care, counselling, holistic therapies, hospice and palliative care, bereavement support and practical advice, always provided free of charge. From rehabilitation and prehabilitation physiotherapy to hair loss advice. From yoga, holistic massages, art therapy and virtual reality headsets that allow for distraction and relaxation to financial support and the provision of healthcare equipment. All of that, and more, is aimed at helping people live as well as possible with, and beyond, a cancer diagnosis. And of course, our team of community hospice nurses and healthcare assistants, ably supported by the GHA care teams, visit families, including during the night, to enable those who sadly are reaching end of life to be able to die at home, surrounded by their loved ones. Making these services visible and accessible is a key priority for the months and years ahead.

Looking to the future, I am hugely optimistic. Cancer Relief is built on over four decades of compassionate service, strong partnerships with health professionals and public bodies, the ever-present support of our media outlets and the remarkable generosity of our community. My aim as Chair is to work alongside our Board, Chief Executive and our incredible staff and volunteers to continue developing our services in line with community needs, while maintaining the standards of care and integrity that people rightly expect.

Leadership transitions inevitably prompt questions about change. In this case, however, the message is clear: Cancer Relief Gibraltar stands on firm foundations. It’s very much business as usual. We honour the remarkable legacy left by Marisa Desoiza, while looking forward with confidence to continuing the charity’s work of care, compassion and support for all those affected by cancer in Gibraltar. The work continues. We are, and always will be, here for you.