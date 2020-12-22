Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

‘Bullying at Work’ training programme approved for RGP officers

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2020

A Bullying at Work’ training programme for Royal Gibraltar Police officers has been approved and training will begin early next year.

The Gibraltar Police Federation (GPF) and Dignity at Work Now (DAWN) recently met with the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger to discuss the programme.

The GPF have been working with DAWN for some time now to produce a ‘Bullying at Work’ training programme for RGP officers.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that the Commissioner of Police has approved the training programme this morning and arrangements are now well on the way to start training RGP officers early next year,” the GPF said.

“We would like to thank and congratulate Mr Ullger for his efforts in implementing good, modern practice and raising working standards in the RGP.”

