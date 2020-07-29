Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Sports

Bureau of the FIFA Council approves FIFA COVID‑19 Relief Plan regulations

By Stephen Ignacio
29th July 2020

USD 1.5 billion available to football community, including men’s and women’s professional, youth and grassroots football, through a system of combined grants and loans under strict compliance requirements Each member association to benefit from USD 1 million grant to protect and restart football, and an additional USD 500,000 specifically for women’s football during the third...

