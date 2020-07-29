Bureau of the FIFA Council approves FIFA COVID‑19 Relief Plan regulations
USD 1.5 billion available to football community, including men’s and women’s professional, youth and grassroots football, through a system of combined grants and loans under strict compliance requirements Each member association to benefit from USD 1 million grant to protect and restart football, and an additional USD 500,000 specifically for women’s football during the third...
