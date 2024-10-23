Andorra women prove too strong for Gibraltar

Image by David Parody

Gibraltar women 1-4 Andorra Women

The Gibraltar women’s national team played the first of two international friendlies against Andorra on Wednesday at lunchtime. Just 24 hours after the much-anticipated news that they would be competing in next year’s Nations League, the young Gibraltar talents, guided by Scott Wiseman, took to the field at Europa Point Stadium, a venue they had not officially played at before.

Although the women’s team had previously faced Andorra, losing away, this was a very different Gibraltar squad. Head coach Scott Wiseman explained through Gibraltar FA’s social media that he had promised his players a fresh start. Neither his own past nor their previous performances would dictate how he developed the team.

With a mix of fresh faces and a very young squad, Wiseman had not hesitated to bring in players who, despite their lack of senior international experience, had come through the under-16 and under-19 ranks with international exposure at those levels. This development reflects a shift in European women’s football, where even lower-ranked nations are seeing youth players break into senior squads, as the sport enters a re-energized transitional period.

The visitors, Andorra, were no strangers to international women’s football. Ironically, their debut match was against Gibraltar in 2015, when Gibraltar won 1-0 in a UEFA Women’s Development Tournament. Unlike Gibraltar, Andorra had already participated in official international competitions. Their experience showed, as they took their chances to secure a win.

Andorra’s women’s national football team is one of the newer and smaller teams, reflecting the country’s small population and relatively late development in the sport. Although Andorra has been a UEFA member since 1996, the women’s team started competing in UEFA-sanctioned tournaments much later. They have struggled in competitive matches due to a small player base and a lack of infrastructure compared to larger nations, but they have made efforts to promote the sport among young girls to build a stronger foundation for the future.

Both Andorra and Gibraltar are similar in that their teams consist mostly of amateur players, many of whom balance football with other jobs or educational commitments. Andorra is expected to be among the teams Gibraltar could face in the Nations League, currently competing in League C but potentially moving to League D if the competition expands.

In the Nations League’s first edition, Andorra competed in League C, the lowest tier, and faced teams like Malta, Latvia, and Moldova. They finished third in their group, drawing and beating Moldova but losing to Malta and Latvia, both home and away.

For Gibraltar, there were some significant changes to the squad. Notably, Shania Robba was unavailable due to a recurring injury. In goal, Caitlin Robba and Chelsea Grech were replaced by Brooke Williams-Owen. Maya Schilling, Mara Alvez, Alexandra Ambrioso, Aimee Lawrence, and Talia Gilbert made it into the starting lineup, with Joelle Gilbert, Tiffany Viagas, Kayleigh Ferro, Reighnan Olivero, and Charlyann Pizzarello adding experience and familiarity to the squad.

A cloudy, breezy lunchtime kick-off at 1 PM saw empty seats lining Europa Point Stadium, as the timing proved inconvenient for many supporters due to work and school commitments. However, the small but loyal crowd applauded as Gibraltar’s captain Joelle Gilbert led her team during the national anthem.

Gibraltar started the match with the wind against them. Andorra took the first shot, but Williams-Owen comfortably collected it. Gibraltar responded by pushing forward and winning their first corner, signaling their intent to take the game to their opponents.

The first few minutes were end-to-end, with both sides exchanging attacks. Andorra, however, capitalized on their opportunities and took the lead in the 9th minute, as Theresa Morato broke through Gibraltar’s defense to score. Despite the setback, Gibraltar continued to press forward, showing resilience and determination.

Gibraltar’s young squad began to grow in confidence, disrupting Andorra’s attempts to build play from the back. Strong challenges from Pizzarello and solid pressing from players like Viagas, Olivero, and Ferro helped Gibraltar stay competitive. By the 20th minute, Gibraltar had settled into the game and started creating opportunities of their own.

Andorra found the net again just before halftime, with Morato scoring twice more, including a powerful strike that Williams-Owen got a hand to but couldn’t stop. Gibraltar headed into the break trailing 3-0, though the scoreline didn’t reflect their overall performance.

In the second half, Gibraltar continued to press but found it difficult to break through Andorra’s defense. The match grew more physical, and tensions rose as fouls increased. Andorra’s captain Morato received a yellow card after several fouls, adding to the intensity of the game.

Gibraltar finally broke through in the 80th minute when Tiffany Viagas scored with a long-range effort that looped over the Andorran goalkeeper, lifting the spirits of the home team. However, Andorra quickly responded, with Claudia Plaja chipping the ball over Williams-Owen to restore their three-goal lead.

Despite Gibraltar’s late efforts to keep the pressure on, they couldn’t close the gap further. Andorra secured a 4-1 victory, but Gibraltar’s performance showed promise, and they’ll look to build on this for Saturdays encounter between the two.

