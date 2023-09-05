Bus drivers to strike over pay

Unite members in the Gibraltar Bus Company will strike tomorrow due to a lack of progress in pay negotiations.

The union members were balloted for strike action with 98.21% of those voting in favour of industrial action.

“Little progress has been made with HMGOG to date in relation to negotiations concerning pay,” Unite the Union said.

“When compared to similar grades across other HMGOG owned entities the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited has not been properly renumerated when considering the level of duties and responsibilities they undertake.”

A statement from Unite added that despite repeated arguments and meetings with no viable solutions Unite’s membership has deemed it necessary to take strike action from Wednesday, September 6.

Unite said it remains open to all possible solutions to try to resolve the current dispute.