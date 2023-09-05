Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bus drivers to strike over pay

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
5th September 2023

Unite members in the Gibraltar Bus Company will strike tomorrow due to a lack of progress in pay negotiations.

The union members were balloted for strike action with 98.21% of those voting in favour of industrial action.

“Little progress has been made with HMGOG to date in relation to negotiations concerning pay,” Unite the Union said.

“When compared to similar grades across other HMGOG owned entities the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited has not been properly renumerated when considering the level of duties and responsibilities they undertake.”

A statement from Unite added that despite repeated arguments and meetings with no viable solutions Unite’s membership has deemed it necessary to take strike action from Wednesday, September 6.

Unite said it remains open to all possible solutions to try to resolve the current dispute.

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Brexit

Albares says border chaos ‘demonstrates need for treaty’

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Local woman loses £350 in ‘Coldplay’ concert scam

Sat 2nd Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
TG to present slate at election after GSD rules out alliance

5th September 2023

Local News
New school building for St Mary's unveiled

4th September 2023

Local News
Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

4th September 2023

Local News
Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

4th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023