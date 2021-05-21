Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st May, 2021

Buses back to 100% capacity from Monday

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st May 2021

The Government of Gibraltar has announced that, as from Monday May 24, capacity on Gibraltar’s buses will revert to 100% in line with updated Public Health guidance.
Face masks will continue to be required.
The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “It is a good step back towards normality to see our buses resume services at 100% capacity.”
“This will impact very positively on the use of the buses, although I am satisfied and grateful to all those involved that we have been able to maintain a useful service despite the limited capacity.”
“The additional services deployed for the schools is an example of the work that we have done to cope with the circumstances of the pandemic and, for the next few weeks until the end of the school term, we will continue to offer some of those additional services to ensure that demand continues to be met.”
The government also announced that the night bus service will resume from Friday June 4 and will be offered for the summer months.
The service is resuming despite a very limited use when it was last offered, and will now have an additional stop on the Reclamation Road exit of Chatham Counterguard to attempt to increase uptake on the route.
“At the conclusion of this, after the summer, the government will be reviewing the service and its viability for the future,” Mr Daryanani said.
“I will continue to work with everyone at the ministry and in the relevant agencies to deliver the best transport infrastructure we can achieve, as part of our commitment to deliver a Green Gibraltar.”

