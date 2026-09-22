Busiest international weeks will see Gibraltar U17 also in action this week

Probably one of Gibraltar’s busiest international weeks will see not just the senior team start what will be a four-match period stretching into the first week of October, but also the U17s playing in a UEFA group-stage tournament in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Gibraltar has already seen the U15s in action, having won their UEFA Development Tournament in San Marino with two wins and a draw to claim the group title.

The Under-17s will kick off the next series of matches, with Gibraltar taking on Iceland this Wednesday.

The squad, announced last week, has headed to Bosnia & Herzegovina for the UEFA U17 European Championship Round 1, with three games ahead:

Iceland – 23 September

Greece – 26 September

Bosnia & Herzegovina – 29 September

Whilst the Under-17s play their games, the senior team will kick off a four-match period starting with an international against São Tomé and Príncipe, followed by their Nations League group match against Andorra.

Gibraltar will then head to Malta for what will be their second Nations League group match next Thursday, October 1.

The four-match international period will end with an away friendly against Liechtenstein on October 5.

Gibraltar’s internationals will not end there, with the Under-21s playing Portugal on September 30, followed by another away match against Azerbaijan on October 6.

The number of international matches across all categories not only stretches the association’s resources but also stretches the player pool. The Under-21s are among the squads most affected, acting as a feeder ground for the senior team whilst being unable to feed itself from categories such as the Under-17s due to their commitments abroad.

Gibraltar enter their international week with a positive mentality Gibraltar’s senior coach, ahead of Gibraltar’s first match stating that the “expectations are of winning the games, nothing more, nothing less.”

Following the U15s success and recent senior team results expectations will be high for positive results.

