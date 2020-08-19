Business as usual for Debenhams and M&S, despite UK job loses
The local branches Debenhams and Marks and Spencer have reassured that it is business as usual in Gibraltar, despite the franchises announcing UK wide job losses. The job losses come as the UK edges out of its Covid-19 lockdown, with the local branch of Marks and Spencer admitting the pandemic has resulted in a “significant...
