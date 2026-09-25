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Fri 25th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Business group reviews first ten weeks of treaty arrangements

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2026

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired a meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group at No.6 Convent Place to review the first ten weeks of the new customs and border arrangements under the UK-EU treaty.

It was the group’s second meeting since the treaty began provisional application on July 15 and the first since the new arrangements had been operating on a day-to-day basis for several weeks.

Senior Customs officials, the Government’s CEO of Business and representatives of the business community attended the meeting.

Members received updates on the operation of the new arrangements and reviewed progress on issues raised by businesses at the group’s previous meeting in July.

The group was also briefed on the Government’s package of support measures for businesses during the transition, including the Transaction Tax Deduction Rules published on Thursday, with further measures expected in the coming weeks.

Representatives discussed their sectors’ experience of the new arrangements, including processes they considered to be working well and areas where further adjustments may be required.

They were also updated on work aimed at ensuring a level playing field for businesses operating in Gibraltar and simplifying the process of registering and licensing a business.

The Government said it would continue monitoring implementation, provide further guidance where required and convene the group regularly as the arrangements bed in.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “Ten weeks on from provisional application, it was important to bring the Group back together to take stock of how the new arrangements are working in practice.”

“I am grateful to HM Customs and officials for the work they continue to do on the ground. Much is now running smoothly, and where businesses have told us things need to work better, we are listening and acting. This Group remains an essential link between Government and the business community, and we will keep meeting, keep engaging, and keep resolving issues as they arise."

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