Business task group meets today in BID plan
Some 18 local businesses and government agencies will form part of a Business Improvement District task group which will hold its first meeting today. Over the next months the group will form a business plan for Main Street and the surrounding area. Currently it is envisaged the plan could encompass some 1,000 units. The group...
