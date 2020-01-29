Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2020

Business task group meets today in BID plan

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
29th January 2020

Some 18 local businesses and government agencies will form part of a Business Improvement District task group which will hold its first meeting today. Over the next months the group will form a business plan for Main Street and the surrounding area. Currently it is envisaged the plan could encompass some 1,000 units. The group...

