Businesses and workers report positive first month under new border arrangements

Businesses, workers and institutions in La Linea and the Campo have given a generally positive assessment of the first month of Treaty implementation, although they expect a clearer picture to emerge around September.

The fluidity of movement is being seen as offsetting queues and initial adjustments at the commercial customs border, particularly during La Línea’s fair days.

La Línea mayor, Mr Juan Franco, said there had been “relative normality” following the first days of implementation.

“It is still early to assess the economic effects of the border opening, but he have noticed more Gibraltarian clients in hospitality, commerce and businesses in general.”

Mr Franco highlighted some “adjustment circumstances”, including changes at commercial customs during the first fortnight as new procedures were introduced, as well as enquiries from Spanish cross-border workers about unemployment payments.

He said he would continue to monitor these issues: “We’ll see how it goes in coming months.”

Mr Franco also pointed to the removal of controls for people entering Gibraltar without showing an ID or passport, and said: “we’ll see the first effects of the open border since September onwards.”

The mayor described the situation as one of “a relative normality and expectant to see how economics evolves in this new landscape.”

From the business community, the Cross-Border Group Spanish spokesperson, Lorenzo Pérez-Periáñez, told the Chronicle that the fluid movement was having a very positive impact on commuters and businesses on both sides of the border.

He said businesses were noticing “a strong increase of their sales”.

Furthermore, many more people are going to Gibraltar to the point that some products have been sold out, such as it happened with certain perfumes.

He added that commuters are now relieved without immigration controls.

“Cross-border workers are calmer due to the easier mobility.”

On queues, Mr Pérez-Periáñez said: “we still can’t express an accurate assessment, but part of the queues to leave Gibraltar are now due to the lack of proper infrastructures (on the Spanish side) to the current volume of people.”

The group will seek meetings with the Delegate of the Spanish Government to obtain clarification on issues including permits for motorbikes to be driven in Gibraltar and certain services provided in Gibraltar by Spanish companies and vice versa.

“We think that a follow-up is needed to sort things out as we go on the way. These misadjustments were expected by us, because this is a totally new situation where we never have been before now.”

Mr Pérez-Periáñez added that “removing controls has benefited human relations.”

From the trade union side, CCOO spokesperson Manuel Triano said the removal of border controls had been welcomed by cross-border workers.

“The disappearing of that Damocles’ sword that was that crossing point for the worker people it is a great news, received with joy from cross-border workers.”

Mr Triano said he had been concerned about unemployment payments following a change under which the first four months are paid by the Gibraltarian authorities, with the remaining unemployment rights for Spanish workers paid by Spain’s Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE).

He said the issue had already been clarified by the Spanish authorities, with procedures in place to make it possible.