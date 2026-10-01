Jailed child sex offender stripped of MBE 

Jailed child sex offender Charles Montegriffo has been stripped of his MBE following his conviction earlier this year.

Montegriffo, 90, admitted to subjecting a child to a campaign of sexual abuse and pleaded guilty to seven counts of child sexual offences.

He was sentenced in April this year and jailed for 14 years.

Montegriffo, a former bank manager, was appointed an MBE in the 2007 New Year Honours for his service as Honorary Treasurer of the Gibraltar Red Cross.

The notice of the forfeiture is published in the London Gazette today.

After Montegriffo's guilty plea, conviction and sentencing, the Governor referred the case for consideration by the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

The Governor conferred with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Justice Minister Nigel Feetham before taking that step.

"The Honours Forfeiture Committee considered Mr Montegriffo's case and on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, His Majesty The King has now directed that Mr Montegriffo's appointment as MBE should be cancelled and annulled and that his name should be removed from the Register of the Order," the Office of the Governor said in a statement.

The honour has now been cancelled and annulled and Montegriffo's name removed from the Register of the Order.

Montegriffo was formally notified by the Governor during a visit to HM Prison, accompanied by Mr Feetham.

He has since returned his insignia, which has been sent to Buckingham Palace, and he is no longer permitted to use the post-nominal letters MBE.

“The protection of victims and the public must remain our absolute priority,” Mr Feetham said.

“An honour carries with it a responsibility to uphold the standards expected of those who receive it.”

Mr Picardo added: “This decision reflects the seriousness with which we regard offences against children and the importance of maintaining the integrity of the honours system."

"Our thoughts remain with the victims.”