Twenty new rental flats at Knights Court welcome first tenants

Twenty new rental flats at Knights Court have been allocated to applicants on the Government housing waiting list, providing new homes for individuals and small families.

The new homes, comprising three 3RKB flats and 17 2RKBs, were built as an extension to Knights Court, where a major refurbishment programme is also under way.

Each flat has a fully fitted kitchen and views across the bay.

The Ministry for Housing said the properties represented a significant addition to the Government rental housing stock, particularly because two-bedroom flats rarely became available within the existing stock.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: "We have welcomed twenty brand-new flats into the Government housing rental stock, and I wish all tenants much happiness in their new homes."