Businesses back BID scheme, but turnout is low
The Business Improvement District Scheme is set to go ahead in Main Street and its surrounding areas after 65% of votes were in favour of the proposal, albeit on a low turnout. The announcement was made by Adrian Pilcher of ISOLAS at the Elliot Hotel on Friday afternoon where members of the BID Task Group...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here