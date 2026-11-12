Supported Employment Programme introduces new communication and feedback measures

The Supported Employment Programme has introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving communication and support for participants and placement providers.

The programme, run under the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, has established a dedicated WhatsApp number for participants to raise work-related queries, seek advice or report concerns arising during their placements.

An information leaflet containing the WhatsApp number and other contact details will also be made available to participants and can be collected from the Programme Offices.

Online feedback forms for placement providers will also become compulsory, with employers required to complete them at regular intervals.

The forms are intended to give placement providers an opportunity to report on participants’ progress, identify challenges and provide feedback on the overall placement experience.

The Programme Team has also introduced quarterly walk-in clinics where participants can meet staff, seek guidance and discuss concerns relating to their placements.

The Ministry said the measures are intended to help identify issues at an earlier stage, improve communication and ensure that participants and employers receive appropriate support.

The Supported Employment Programme Team is also inviting enquiries from businesses and organisations interested in becoming placement providers.

Those wishing to find out more can contact supported.employment@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The Supported Employment Programme plays a vital role in helping individuals develop their skills, build confidence, increase their independence and access meaningful employment opportunities.”

“It is essential that participants feel supported throughout their placements and that employers receive the appropriate guidance and assistance. By strengthening our communication channels and introducing more structured feedback mechanisms, we can better understand individual needs, address challenges promptly and continually improve the programme.”

“I would also like to thank our existing placement providers for their continued commitment and support and encourage more businesses and organisations to get involved. Their participation is invaluable in creating opportunities, opening doors and helping individuals reach their full potential.”