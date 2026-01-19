Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Cabinet approves treaty text 

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2026

Gibraltar Government ministers have approved the text of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc, No.6 Convent Place said. 

The Cabinet has over the past fortnight reviewed a version of the text that had not yet undergone legal review by the UK and the EU, but No.6 said it is “unlikely” that any political changes will arise during that ongoing process. 

The Cabinet was taken through the different sections of the treaty and associated documents by the Attorney General Michael Llamas during six lengthy meetings over the past two weeks.  

Both the current Cabinet and the previous one had been closely consulted throughout the negotiating process over several years.  

The Attorney General has led on the detailed, technical areas of the treaty negotiation, while Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia have led the political negotiation.  

The Cabinet has now approved the treaty for ratification subject to there being no changes to the meaning of the text approved during the legal review.  

Once the final text emerges, this will be taken to the Gibraltar Parliament on an amendable motion for debate.  

The approval of the Gibraltar Parliament will be the signal to the UK to continue with its own procedures to ratify the treaty.  

“I am delighted that the Cabinet has given the green light to the ratification of the treaty,” Mr Picardo said.  

“There will be a full debate in the Gibraltar Parliament.” 

“The Cabinet held six lengthy sessions, each over three hours, to comprehensively go through the letter of the text.” 

“Ministers were already aware of all the issues in the treaty, as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been briefing and updating the Cabinet regularly on all issues.” 

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Local News

Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Parliament hears treaty update as Spanish and Gib officials meet in airport

15th January 2026

Brexit
CM insists treaty will protect Main Street and Gibraltar’s British identity 

15th January 2026

Brexit
Cabinet reviews ‘draft’ treaty text, statement to follow ‘very shortly’ 

14th January 2026

Brexit
Gib treaty shows power of diplomacy to choose ‘agreement over confrontation’, Albares says 

9th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026