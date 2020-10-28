Cable car project tabled for DPC meeting

MH Bland’s plans for a new cable car system will be discussed at the first of two Development and Planning Commission meetings this week.

On Thursday morning, via video conferencing, the members of the DPC will debate the proposed demolition of the existing upper and lower cable car stations and three intermediate towers and its replacement with new station buildings and two intermediate towers.

The DPC will also discuss the installation of a new cable car system.

The agents to the project will present a Visitor Management Plan as well as some amendments they have made since the project was first filed for planning permission.

Keeping the theme on tourist products the next item to be discussed by the members is the proposed hotel at Lewis Battery. The developer for the former pig and poultry farm on Queens Road in the Upper Rock has proposed the demolition of existing out buildings and construction of a hotel. An agent for this developer will address the DPC as will an objector to the project.

Also addressing the Commission will be the developer for 317 Main Street who is seeking permission to change the existing industrial use of the building into a home. They are also seeking permission to demolish the existing pitched roof and construction a storey on top and the demolition of the rear annex and construction of a new two storey extension.

They also seek approval for the associated internal and external alterations including the conversion of a window to a door.

Friday’s meeting

First on the agenda for the Friday virtual morning meeting at 9.30am will be a report on the proposed demolition of existing structures and the construction of a single family home at 9 Poca Roca in the Upper Rock.

The proposed refurbishment of property including construction of a two-storey extension for 48-50 Prince Edward's Road will be debated

An objector for the proposed extension alterations and refurbishment of House 7, 8 Naval Hospital Hill will address the DPC, as will the applicant. A proposed extension, alterations and refurbishment of House 8, also at 8 Naval Hospital Hill, will also be discussed by the DPC members.

A project for the proposed extension and conversion of a house at 56 Catalan Bay will be debated as will the proposed extension to 13 Genoa House, Catalan Bay Village over the adjacent toilet block

The Government’s plans for a new public park at the Romney Huts Car Park at Wellington Front, Queensway Road will be discussed.

An application for a number of retrospective amendments to the Police Station at 120 Irish Town will be deliberated at the meeting. The main application for the proposed renovation and extension of the existing building for use as commercial office space and a public access gallery related to the history of the local police force, with a separate commercial area at ground floor level, had been granted some time ago.

The developer is now seeking consideration of proposed minor amendments, some of which are retrospective. These include retrospective omission of skylight at first floor level and omission of skylight at roof level, omission of plant and ac equipment at third floor terrace level and omission and realignment of windows facing internal courtyard.

Other amendments seeking permission include the proposed introduction of a 1.5m tall planter with artificial plants on first floor terrace to provide screening and address residential amenity concerns of adjacent property and the proposed introduction of opaque glass to three sets of three windows on first to third floor levels of building facing adjacent property to address residential amenity concerns of adjacent property. In addition, they are seeking consideration of branded signage options for the building.

This application was referred by Subcommittee with a recommendation for approval on the basis that there will be a single occupier within the building.

The consideration of proposed minor amendments to the 21-storey development at 92 Devil’s Tower Road will also be discussed.

The applicant is seeking permission for additional staircase and ventilation to the rear parking area, internal updates to core and basement layouts, minor internal alterations to ground, first and twentieth floor levels, updated cladding to ground and first floor levels updated to allow drainage to be concealed, proposed product for digital signage at ground floor level and porous mesh to terraces replaced with structural clear glazed balustrade.