Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cadet forces medal presented to Flight Lieutenant Madeira

By Chronicle Staff
26th April 2024

RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander, Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Harvey paid a visit to No2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron recently to present Flight Lieutenant Madeira with the second clasp for her Cadet Forces Medal (CFM).

The CFM is presented after 18 years’ service, and each clasp is presented after a further six years.

Wg Cdr Harvey, a former cadet, spent time talking to cadets planning their Duke of Edinburgh Adventurous Journey Award, due to take part early next month.

He also spent time talking to staff about the plans they have for the Squadron for the year ahead and beyond.

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Attorney General urged ‘tremendous care’ over Op Delhi, fearing Spain might exploit it

Thu 25th Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two Gibraltar CyberCenturion teams advance to grand finals

26th April 2024

Local News
Two dancers win video competition ‘What Does Culture Mean to You?’

26th April 2024

Local News
WO1 Fortunato new Regimental Sergeant Major

26th April 2024

Local News
Attorney General urged ‘tremendous care’ over Op Delhi, fearing Spain might exploit it

25th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024