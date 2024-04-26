Cadet forces medal presented to Flight Lieutenant Madeira

RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander, Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) Harvey paid a visit to No2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron recently to present Flight Lieutenant Madeira with the second clasp for her Cadet Forces Medal (CFM).

The CFM is presented after 18 years’ service, and each clasp is presented after a further six years.

Wg Cdr Harvey, a former cadet, spent time talking to cadets planning their Duke of Edinburgh Adventurous Journey Award, due to take part early next month.

He also spent time talking to staff about the plans they have for the Squadron for the year ahead and beyond.