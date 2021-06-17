Cadiz artists in ‘Westerly Winds’ exhibition exchange
An exhibition which was put on hold as the world waited for the slowing down of the Covid-19 pandemic has opened at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates. ‘Westerly Winds – Vientos de Poniente’ is the second phase of a project initiated by the Gibraltar Government and the Diputación Provincial de Cadiz (Provincial Council) back...
