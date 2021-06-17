Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cadiz artists in ‘Westerly Winds’ exhibition exchange

Photos by Alice Mascarenhas. The Governor Sir David Steel is shown round the exhibition by Culture Minister Dr John Cortes, Magda Bellotti and Antonio Gonzalez Mellado, Diputado Cultural at the Diputación de Cadiz.

By Alice Mascarenhas
17th June 2021

An exhibition which was put on hold as the world waited for the slowing down of the Covid-19 pandemic has opened at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates. ‘Westerly Winds – Vientos de Poniente’ is the second phase of a project initiated by the Gibraltar Government and the Diputación Provincial de Cadiz (Provincial Council) back...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The migration of players between top clubs

17th June 2021

Sports
Zammit brings new atmosphere within hockey national squad

17th June 2021

Sports
GJBS/Europa Elite and Marble Arc to meet in Spring Cup finals

17th June 2021

Local News
Same-sex couple in Gibraltar surrogacy law first

17th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021