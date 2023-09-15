Cadiz fireman on Morocco rescue effort: ‘I was their last hope and I could do no more’
by Maria Jesus Corrales Moisés Delgado was the leader of a rescue team of firemen from the province of Cádiz dispatched to Morocco in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck the Marrakesh-Safi region last week. Recently returned to Spain and speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Delgado was visibly emotional as he recalled the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here