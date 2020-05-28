Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Caitríona ’s marathon cycle raises over £2,000 for GHA

By Eyleen Gomez
28th May 2020

In a challenge that left her legs feeling “weak” when she dismounted her bike, 12-year old Caitríona McGrath completed a 42.2km cycle and raised over £2,000 for the GHA.

The Year 7 Loreto Convent student combined her desire to help those in need with her love for sport.

“I felt so sad hearing of people in hospital and imagined how afraid they felt without their family around them,” she said.

“I also thought of the bravery of the GHA staff helping them and the sacrifices they make for all of us every day.”

Always sporty and a keen cyclist she decided that she would complete the distance of a marathon, 42.2km, nonstop. She achieved this in a time of 2 hours 28 minutes.

“I decided to cycle the distance of the marathon because I really wanted to challenge myself and push myself to the limit and earn as much money as possible for the GHA,” she said.

“This is the furthest I have ever cycled!”

She did not complete the challenge alone, with her father Andrew accompanying her along the way.

“I was exhausted and my legs went weak when I got off my bike,” she said.

Having originally set a target of £500 she was shocked to have raised over £2,000.

“I originally aimed for £500 which I thought was a huge amount. I’m absolutely amazed at everyone’s generosity to get me to £2,000 and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support,” she said.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caitriona-mcgrath1

