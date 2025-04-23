Calentita festival set for June

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce popular food festival ‘Calentita’ will return in 2025, organised by Word of Mouth.

The annual Festival will be held on Friday June 20 at John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park.

This will be the 16th Calentita since the event began in 2007.

GCS is working closely with Word of Mouth in order to ensure an enjoyable and successful event.

A spokesperson for Word of Mouth said: “This year we are hoping to welcome back some of our regular stalls as well as entice new participants.”

“We will also be adding a few features that will allow local businesses to take part and benefit from the event”.

There are still a small number of stalls available. Interested parties can visit www.calentita.gi for registration and full information on how to participate.