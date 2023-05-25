Calentita food festival to return this year

The ‘Calentita’ food festival will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 and will be organised by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, for the Ministry of Culture, announced the Festival's return this morning and the event will draw on last year’s successful 'Jubilita' festival both in terms of size and location.

After a long Covid-19 break, this will be the first Calentita proper since 2019 and the 14th Calentita overall, the Government said.

GCS is working closely with Word of Mouth and Gibmedia in order to provide a very enjoyable event.

A Government spokesperson added the event will welcome back some regular stalls as well entice new participants.

“I am thrilled that this very popular social and cultural event will be back again this year," the Minister for Culture John Cortes said.

"It’s a unique way of celebrating and enjoying the diverse cultural identities that make up our wonderful community."

Organiser’s Word of Mouth / Gibmedia will shortly open an application process for participants.

For full information on how to participate visit: www.calentita.gi