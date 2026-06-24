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Wed 24th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Calentita returns to Landport with music, dance and spoken word programme

Lot of people in Landport, enjoying the food stalls and the music during the Calentita Festival. / JOHNNY BUGEJA

By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2026

Landport was filled with music, dance and spoken word performances last weekend as Calentita returned with a two-day entertainment programme alongside its annual food festival. 

Held on June 19 and 20, the event brought together local performers, musicians and speakers across the Main Stage and Music Zone, offering visitors a varied programme throughout both evenings. 

Friday’s programme opened with performances by Danza Academy and Grupo de baile flamenco Lindsay Olivero, showcasing a mix of contemporary and traditional dance. 

The Music Zone featured local musician Bevan and The Jazz Collective, providing live music throughout the evening. 

Visitors also attended a series of spoken word sessions, including Gib Foodie Tours in conversation with Richard Cartwright and a presentation by Jonathan Teuma. 

The evening concluded with a gin tasting session in the Music Zone. 

Saturday’s programme continued with performances from Yalta Studio, which appeared on the Main Stage at several points during the evening. 

Musical performances included My Little Princess and further appearances by The Jazz Collective, while spoken word sessions featured Gastro Rob and James the Hertilist. 

Festivalgoers also took part in a wine tasting session as the event combined live entertainment with the culinary experiences for which Calentita is known. 

Calentita is a mix of food flavours from different parts of the world, with stalls offering paella from others where people bought Moroccan pinchitos, Asian food or even pizza.  

Across the two evenings, visitors moved between the Main Stage and Music Zone, enjoying a programme that highlighted a range of local creative talent. 

The entertainment formed part of Calentita’s wider celebration of Gibraltar’s diverse cultural influences, with food stalls, live performances and family-friendly activities attracting large crowds to Landport. 

Now firmly established as one of Gibraltar’s most popular annual events, Calentita once again provided a platform for local performers while offering residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the Rock’s cultural and culinary heritage. 

 

GALLERY: Johnny Bugeja

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