Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New legislation equalising pensionable age ‘significant step forward’, says GGCA

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2026

The Gibraltar General and Clerical Association has welcomed new legislation equalising the State Old Age Pension system, describing the changes as a significant step towards fairness for workers.

The union said the reforms complete the equalisation of the pensionable age for men and women, a change it has long campaigned for.

Under the new legislation, the pensionable age for men has been reduced from 65 to 60 years, bringing it into line with that of women. The contribution requirements have also been amended to reflect the earlier retirement age.

The number of paid or credited contributions required to qualify for a full State Old Age Pension has been reduced from 2,250 to 2,000.

The minimum qualifying requirement for a reduced State Old Age Pension has been lowered from 585 to 520 contributions.

The method used to calculate pensions has also been equalised, with contributions now assessed over a 40-year period instead of 45 years for men.

“These changes represent a significant step towards fairness and equality and ensure that men and women are now treated on the same basis in respect of both pensionable age and the contribution requirements needed to qualify for a State pension,” the GGCA said.

“The GGCA is proud to have consistently championed this reform and welcomes its implementation. This is a tangible example of what can be achieved through determined advocacy, constructive engagement and a steadfast commitment to improving the rights and conditions of workers.”

“We thank our members for their continued support and reaffirm our commitment to pursuing further improvements on behalf of all employees.”

“The union also thanked its members for their continued support and said it remained committed to pursuing further improvements on behalf of employees.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

‘Don’t look at the eclipse’ as eye damage is irreversible, GHA warns

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Commissioner says human oversight central to Rock’s digital border

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 33C

7th August 2026

Local News
Charity Commission calls new reforms ‘major step forward’

7th August 2026

Local News
Calpe House thanks loyal monthly supporters

7th August 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Youth Service completes Luce Foundation residential in Jersey

7th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026