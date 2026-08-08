Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 33C

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2026

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued for Gibraltar from Sunday August 9 to Tuesday August 11, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 31C and 33C on each of the three days.

The Met Office said Gibraltar was expected to remain in a westerly from Sunday through Tuesday, with maximum temperatures of between 31C and 33C.

The Government’s yellow alert will remain in place throughout all three days. The warning system was introduced last year in collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“It is too early to compare with the previous year for any trends in the warnings as they have not been issued for a long enough period to notice any trends,” said the Met Office.

Steph Ball, the Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib told the Chronicle: “Looking quickly at this year compared to last year through July and August so far, we’ve seen daily temperatures hit 30C+ much more than in 2025.”

“July 2023 was actually our hottest July on record.”

The Government said most people would be unaffected by the hot weather but warned that older adults, children under five, pregnant women and people with diabetes and/or heart conditions were at greater risk.

People are advised to drink water regularly even if they are not thirsty and, where possible, avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, between 2pm and 6pm.

The advice also recommends wearing light, loose clothing and sunscreen, checking on neighbours or relatives who may need assistance and, for those working outdoors, taking regular breaks in the shade.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

‘Don’t look at the eclipse’ as eye damage is irreversible, GHA warns

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Commissioner says human oversight central to Rock’s digital border

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Charity Commission calls new reforms ‘major step forward’

7th August 2026

Local News
New legislation equalising pensionable age ‘significant step forward’, says GGCA

7th August 2026

Local News
Calpe House thanks loyal monthly supporters

7th August 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Youth Service completes Luce Foundation residential in Jersey

7th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026