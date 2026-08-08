Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 33C

A yellow alert for high temperatures has been issued for Gibraltar from Sunday August 9 to Tuesday August 11, with maximum temperatures expected to reach between 31C and 33C on each of the three days.

The Met Office said Gibraltar was expected to remain in a westerly from Sunday through Tuesday, with maximum temperatures of between 31C and 33C.

The Government’s yellow alert will remain in place throughout all three days. The warning system was introduced last year in collaboration with the Gibraltar Health Authority.

“It is too early to compare with the previous year for any trends in the warnings as they have not been issued for a long enough period to notice any trends,” said the Met Office.

Steph Ball, the Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib told the Chronicle: “Looking quickly at this year compared to last year through July and August so far, we’ve seen daily temperatures hit 30C+ much more than in 2025.”

“July 2023 was actually our hottest July on record.”

The Government said most people would be unaffected by the hot weather but warned that older adults, children under five, pregnant women and people with diabetes and/or heart conditions were at greater risk.

People are advised to drink water regularly even if they are not thirsty and, where possible, avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, between 2pm and 6pm.

The advice also recommends wearing light, loose clothing and sunscreen, checking on neighbours or relatives who may need assistance and, for those working outdoors, taking regular breaks in the shade.