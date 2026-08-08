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Sat 8th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Calpe House thanks loyal monthly supporters

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2026

Calpe House has thanked the many people who have quietly supported the charity through regular monthly donations over the years, saying that their continued generosity has helped it provide accommodation and support for patients from Gibraltar travelling to London for medical treatment.

The charity said many of its monthly supporters contribute modest sums of £2, £5 or £10, but that together those donations have provided a dependable source of income that has helped sustain its work.

Executive Chairman Albert Poggio said some supporters had been making regular contributions for a long time.

"Some of our most loyal supporters have been making monthly contributions for almost ten years,” Mr Poggio said.

“Every month, their donations quietly arrive in our bank account and help us continue providing the very best accommodation and support for patients and their families."

"Many of these supporters have never sought recognition and may not realise the difference they have made. Today, I simply want to say thank you."

"Your loyalty and generosity have helped sustain Calpe House and ensure we can continue serving our community when people need us most."

For more than three decades, Calpe House has provided accommodation for patients and their families from Gibraltar travelling to London for specialist medical treatment.

The charity said it continues to invest in maintaining and improving its facilities to ensure residents are welcomed into a safe, comfortable and modern environment.

As an independent charity, Calpe House said it relies on the support of individuals, corporate sponsors and charitable organisations to continue delivering its services.

"Whether someone gives £2 a month or £20 a month, every regular donation makes a real difference,” Mr Poggio said.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, our staff and, most importantly, the patients and families who stay with us each year, I would like to thank every one of our monthly supporters for their continued kindness and commitment."

Calpe House is also encouraging new people to become monthly supporters, adding that regular donations, regardless of size, provide a reliable source of income that helps maintain its facilities, plan for the future and continue offering what it describes as a true "Home From Home" for patients and their families.

People wishing to become a monthly supporter can do so by visiting www.calpehouse.com/donate-now or by scanning the charity's QR code.

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