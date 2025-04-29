Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Call for nominations as Citizens Advice launches Volunteer of the Year award for 2025

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2025

Citizens Advice Gibraltar has announced plans to broaden its annual celebration of Volunteers’ Week by inviting local charities to nominate individuals for a new community-wide Volunteer of the Year 2025 award.

The initiative marks a shift from the organisation’s usual internal recognition, aiming to highlight the contributions of volunteers across Gibraltar’s third sector. The award will be presented during Volunteers’ Week, which takes place from June 2 to 8 under the theme “Volunteers Make Waves.”

The theme reflects the lasting impact of volunteer work, recognising how acts of kindness, whether small or sustained, can create positive ripple effects throughout the community.

Charities are encouraged to nominate a volunteer who exemplifies dedication and selfless service. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by May 19 to allow time for review by the Citizens Advice panel. Further details about the award presentation will be shared following the nomination period.

A spokesperson said the initiative was intended to bring together the charitable sector in a shared celebration of the individuals whose work often takes place behind the scenes but is vital to the success of community services.

Most Read

Local News

Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

UK/Spain News

Major power outage grinds Spain and Portugal to a halt

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Local News

Häagen-Dazs to replace Gibraltar Bakery in Casemates

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Local News

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

North African birds feature prominently in latest Gibraltar Bird Report

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

29th April 2025

Local News
Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

29th April 2025

Local News
Bayside School staff donate £800 to Men In Need Gibraltar

29th April 2025

Local News
VE Day 80th anniversary marked with commemorative concert at Ince’s Hall

29th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025