Call for nominations as Citizens Advice launches Volunteer of the Year award for 2025

Citizens Advice Gibraltar has announced plans to broaden its annual celebration of Volunteers’ Week by inviting local charities to nominate individuals for a new community-wide Volunteer of the Year 2025 award.

The initiative marks a shift from the organisation’s usual internal recognition, aiming to highlight the contributions of volunteers across Gibraltar’s third sector. The award will be presented during Volunteers’ Week, which takes place from June 2 to 8 under the theme “Volunteers Make Waves.”

The theme reflects the lasting impact of volunteer work, recognising how acts of kindness, whether small or sustained, can create positive ripple effects throughout the community.

Charities are encouraged to nominate a volunteer who exemplifies dedication and selfless service. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by May 19 to allow time for review by the Citizens Advice panel. Further details about the award presentation will be shared following the nomination period.

A spokesperson said the initiative was intended to bring together the charitable sector in a shared celebration of the individuals whose work often takes place behind the scenes but is vital to the success of community services.