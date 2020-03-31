Call to dedicate ‘Llevame donde naci’ to composer’s granddaughter who turns 90 tomorrow

Violeta Borastero, the oldest living granddaughter and relative of Pepe Roman, composer of the Gibraltarian anthem ‘Llevame Donde Naci’, will celebrate her 90th tomorrow Wednesday 1 April.

Now, her own granddaughter Roxanne Borastero is calling on the whole of Gibraltar to dedicate the song and their singing to her grandmother tomorrow night, who like many of her generation is in isolation.

The song has become the common thread for everyone in Gibraltar to join in song every night as a tribute to all those working to keep Gibraltar safe. Pepe Roman wrote the song in the 1930s after Gibraltarians emigrated to America. Then during WWII it became an anthem for all Gibraltarian evacuees.

Roxanne Borastero, posted a special request yesterday on Facebook for her grandmother’s birthday, so that Gibraltar joined together to dedicate her grandfather’s song to her.

Speaking to the Chronicle, she said, it would be “amazing if the people of Gibraltar could do this” in order to make her day in isolation special.

You may have already seen the posting on various Facebook group from Roxanne Boratero. The aim is to make the song reach further as everyone sings louder than ever.

“I have personally been asking the people of Gibraltar to join me in this dedication.”

As we are all aware, she, like many others, is alone in isolation and I feel that this nationwide dedication would do wonders in lifting her spirits and helping her celebrate her milestone 90th birthday,” she said.

Perhaps everyone could follow this with happy birthday cheers and singing Happy Birthday at the usual hour of meeting, 8pm.