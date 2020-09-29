Calpe Conference prepares local line-up for virtual event marked by Covid-19

The 2020 Calpe Conference will adopt a virtual format this year in line with Covid-19 restrictions, with no delegates and a line-up made up mostly of Gibraltarian speakers.

While speakers will be present on location at the University of Gibraltar, no delegates will be allowed to attend and instead the sessions will be transmitted via digital media.

Given Covid-19 issues worldwide, it has not been possible to bring speakers from abroad.

Instead an exciting conference on Gibraltar’s natural history has been put together, with mainly Gibraltarian speakers.

The Minister with responsibility for Heritage and the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “It is a testament to the quality of Gibraltarian researchers that a conference that is now world renowned, can be held with a unique local line-up.”

“I look forward to this exciting conference and I am grateful to have been offered the opportunity to participate in it as a speaker.”

The conference will take place from October 15 to 17 and further details, programme, and how to register will be issued in the coming days.