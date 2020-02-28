Calpe House reaches out to business for support
Local businesses will be able to show their support for the Calpe House Charitable Trust by becoming gold, silver or bronze members in a new initiative launched by the charity yesterday. Some 80 to 100 local businesses have already shown their support for the monthly scheme, which is being led by local businessman, Horace Zammitt....
