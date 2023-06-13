Calpe House support Floyd Swift and his Ultra Marathon

The Calpe House team presented Floyd Swift with a Calpe House T-shirt for him to wear during his upcoming Ultra London Marathon on June 24.

The race starts in Woolwich and finishes in Richmond, covering a total distance of 55km, which is longest distance he has attempted.

Mr Swift is currently staying at Calpe House with his daughter Ava Rose, who has been in London to have an operation due to hip dysplasia, the operation and treatment is life changing and will support her to live a normal life.

“Thankfully the community at Calpe House is second to none and everyone is like one big family. Please help support this charity so that if you ever need it, it is here,” said Mr Swift.

Albert Poggio, Chairman of Calpe House GA, on behalf of the Trustees and the staff wished Mr Swift the best of luck and thanked him for undertaking such a tremendous challenge for Calpe House.

TV personality Joe Wicks also recently joined Mr Swift for some training in the park.

Mr Swift is no stranger to challenges, in 2022 he cycled around the Rock, ran around the Rock, before finishing with the Mediterranean Steps and a swim across Eastern Beach. This year he completed six challenges, also for charity, his challenges included the iconic Top of the Rock race; the Med Steps Five Challenge; the 15km trail race across the hilly Sierra Carbonera at the back of La Linea; the Gibraltar half marathon; a 12hr spinathon and finally the Rock Triathlon Challenge, where he will cycle around the Rock, run around the Rock, go up the Med Steps and swim in the sea at Eastern Beach. All in a period of seven weeks.

Anyone who wishes to support Floyd please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift-1684828190506