Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Youth Service completes Luce Foundation residential in Jersey

By Chronicle Staff
7th August 2026

The Gibraltar Youth Service has returned from this year's Luce Foundation Residential in Jersey after a week of outdoor activities, cultural visits and leadership development alongside young people from the island.

The residential programme was made possible through the support of the Luce Foundation Trust, which has worked with the Gibraltar Youth Service over many years.

Nine Young Leaders from the Gibraltar Youth Service were selected to take part in recognition of their commitment, participation and dedication.

A central aim of the exchange was to bring together young people from Gibraltar and Jersey, giving them the opportunity to build friendships, strengthen connections and explore the similarities between their communities.

The programme included a range of outdoor and adventurous activities, including a foraging walk, abseiling and pier jumping at St Aubin's Fort, rope climbing and archery at Crabbe, Jersey's Centre for Outdoor Learning, and an e-bike route from St Helier to Corbière Lighthouse.

Participants also visited places of cultural and historical interest, including Jersey Zoo and the Jersey War Tunnels, and took part in a surfing lesson at St Ouen's Bay.

Lord Luce and his son joined the Gibraltar group, together with Jersey Youth Service staff and participants, during a visit to Crabbe.

The Gibraltar Youth Service said the young people embraced every aspect of the residential with enthusiasm, teamwork and a willingness to step outside their comfort zones.

It added that their approach throughout the week reflected the value of youth work in supporting personal development and providing experiences that broaden horizons.

The Gibraltar Youth Service said it looked forward to offering similar opportunities in the future and thanked the Jersey Youth Service for its support, as well as Lord Luce and the Luce Foundation Trust for their longstanding commitment to youth work and outdoor education.

More information is available through the Gibraltar Youth Service's social media channels on youth.gi

Most Read

UK/Spain News

2.6 tonnes of cocaine seized in Atlantic, four arrests including Gibraltar resident

Mon 27th Jul, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

‘Don’t look at the eclipse’ as eye damage is irreversible, GHA warns

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Local News

Airport ‘a different ballgame’ after catchment area expands to 4m people

Tue 28th Jul, 2026

Local News

Commissioner says human oversight central to Rock’s digital border

Fri 7th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Yellow alert issued as temperatures set to reach 33C

7th August 2026

Local News
Charity Commission calls new reforms ‘major step forward’

7th August 2026

Local News
New legislation equalising pensionable age ‘significant step forward’, says GGCA

7th August 2026

Local News
Calpe House thanks loyal monthly supporters

7th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026