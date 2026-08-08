Gibraltar Youth Service completes Luce Foundation residential in Jersey

The Gibraltar Youth Service has returned from this year's Luce Foundation Residential in Jersey after a week of outdoor activities, cultural visits and leadership development alongside young people from the island.

The residential programme was made possible through the support of the Luce Foundation Trust, which has worked with the Gibraltar Youth Service over many years.

Nine Young Leaders from the Gibraltar Youth Service were selected to take part in recognition of their commitment, participation and dedication.

A central aim of the exchange was to bring together young people from Gibraltar and Jersey, giving them the opportunity to build friendships, strengthen connections and explore the similarities between their communities.

The programme included a range of outdoor and adventurous activities, including a foraging walk, abseiling and pier jumping at St Aubin's Fort, rope climbing and archery at Crabbe, Jersey's Centre for Outdoor Learning, and an e-bike route from St Helier to Corbière Lighthouse.

Participants also visited places of cultural and historical interest, including Jersey Zoo and the Jersey War Tunnels, and took part in a surfing lesson at St Ouen's Bay.

Lord Luce and his son joined the Gibraltar group, together with Jersey Youth Service staff and participants, during a visit to Crabbe.

The Gibraltar Youth Service said the young people embraced every aspect of the residential with enthusiasm, teamwork and a willingness to step outside their comfort zones.

It added that their approach throughout the week reflected the value of youth work in supporting personal development and providing experiences that broaden horizons.

The Gibraltar Youth Service said it looked forward to offering similar opportunities in the future and thanked the Jersey Youth Service for its support, as well as Lord Luce and the Luce Foundation Trust for their longstanding commitment to youth work and outdoor education.

More information is available through the Gibraltar Youth Service's social media channels on youth.gi